$254.37 Million in Sales Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will post sales of $254.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.10 million and the lowest is $248.41 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $204.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECH. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.40.

TECH opened at $498.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.77. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $250.24 and a 52-week high of $543.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.