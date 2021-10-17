259,568 Shares in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Bought by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 259,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 2.19% of Tio Tech A as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIOA. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter worth $4,850,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter worth $3,391,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter worth $121,000.

Get Tio Tech A alerts:

TIOA opened at $9.70 on Friday. Tio Tech A has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.