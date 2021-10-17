$27.90 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will report sales of $27.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.90 million and the highest is $39.70 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,458.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $110.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $161.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $424.13 million, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $504.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.57. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

