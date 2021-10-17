$29.25 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will post sales of $29.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $36.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $120.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $122.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $117.45 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $279.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $136,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,708 shares of company stock valued at $367,439 in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

