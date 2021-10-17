$3.03 EPS Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the highest is $3.08. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $12.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.77 to $12.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.27 to $14.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Century Communities has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

