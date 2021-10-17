$3.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the lowest is $2.97 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $12.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $13.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.18.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock opened at $187.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.54. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $165.38 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.