$3.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to announce $3.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the highest is $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $13.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,573,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,289,000 after purchasing an additional 267,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

