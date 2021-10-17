$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to announce sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the lowest is $3.29 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $13.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $14.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

BERY stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average is $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

