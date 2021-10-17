$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will report sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $58.77 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.