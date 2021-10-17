$304.85 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will announce $304.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.00 million and the lowest is $301.39 million. Green Dot posted sales of $279.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 113.08 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,135 shares of company stock valued at $349,652 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Green Dot by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 50.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

