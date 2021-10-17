30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Short Interest Update

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

30DC stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. 30DC has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

30DC, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile software solutions. The firm’s principal product is MagCast Mobile Publishing Platform, which is used for the creation of mobile magazine apps and facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions.

