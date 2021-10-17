30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Short Interest Update

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
30DC stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. 30DC has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
30DC Company Profile
