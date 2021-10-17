$318.94 Million in Sales Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to post $318.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $321.00 million and the lowest is $315.00 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $260.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FOXF opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.78. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,480,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6,294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

