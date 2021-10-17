$347.56 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce sales of $347.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $346.43 million. Vonage posted sales of $316.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $16.19 on Friday. Vonage has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -161.90, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vonage by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,245,000 after buying an additional 340,673 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 12.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

