$35.33 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will post $35.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.50 million and the lowest is $35.20 million. Zynex posted sales of $20.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $132.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.43 million to $132.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $191.82 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $204.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $419.55 million, a PE ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.85. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Zynex by 87.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

