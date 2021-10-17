$38.38 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report $38.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.30 million to $39.77 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $38.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $153.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $156.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $201.76 million, with estimates ranging from $189.05 million to $225.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.81 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $4.34 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $513.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $667,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.