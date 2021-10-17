$382.70 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will post sales of $382.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $393.60 million. Conn’s reported sales of $334.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Conn’s news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 399.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at $135,000. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONN stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $678.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

