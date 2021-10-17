$4.70 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to report $4.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.90 million and the lowest is $4.50 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $14.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.99 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $37.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 333.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PROF shares. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the second quarter worth $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the first quarter worth $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $15.01 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $306.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

