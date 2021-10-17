42,712 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

FITB stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

