$46.70 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to report sales of $46.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.60 million to $48.80 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $49.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $185.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.86 million to $191.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $298.50 million, with estimates ranging from $290.70 million to $306.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $48.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGRX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGRX stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

