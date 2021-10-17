4,717 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.14.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $515.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.02 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $554.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

