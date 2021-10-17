$476.95 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will report sales of $476.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $473.00 million to $480.90 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $597.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

