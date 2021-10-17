$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to post $5.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $19.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.86.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 71.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% during the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $154.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.