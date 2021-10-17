$5.73 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will report sales of $5.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 billion and the lowest is $5.45 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $18.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $24.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NEE stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $160.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.