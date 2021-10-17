500,000 Shares in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Bought by Cadian Capital Management LP

Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 1.84% of Payoneer Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $39,660,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $32,578,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $16,824,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $15,135,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $13,287,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYO has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

PAYO opened at $8.44 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.43.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. Research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

