$52.41 Million in Sales Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will report sales of $52.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.44 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $43.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $198.96 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $218.79 million, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $219.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.69 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 113.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.