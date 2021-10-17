$520.10 Million in Sales Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report sales of $520.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $523.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.30 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $391.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,810. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $280.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.70. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $190.40 and a 52 week high of $289.99. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

