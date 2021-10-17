$536.55 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post $536.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.20 million and the lowest is $519.91 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $637.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,153. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $225.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.13 and a 200-day moving average of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

