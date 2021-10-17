540,044 Shares in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Purchased by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 540,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 1.44% of Highland Transcend Partners I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Highland Transcend Partners I by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 41,048 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the second quarter worth $247,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTPA opened at $9.92 on Friday. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

