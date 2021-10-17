$553.51 Million in Sales Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to post $553.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $547.87 million to $559.15 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $496.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 3.15.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Bain Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608,925 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 488.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 684,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $6,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

