60,000 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $39.01 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 68.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

