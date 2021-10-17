$62.38 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce $62.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.70 million and the highest is $65.02 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $49.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $247.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.40 million to $257.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $283.35 million, with estimates ranging from $277.49 million to $289.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

NYSE AGS opened at $8.15 on Friday. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $298.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth about $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

