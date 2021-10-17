638,405 Shares in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Purchased by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 638,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 2.48% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHAC. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,034,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GHAC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

