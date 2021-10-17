64,800 Shares in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Blue Bird at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $537.82 million, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $196.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,943.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

