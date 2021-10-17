$679.70 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to post $679.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $713.77 million and the lowest is $642.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $747.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million.

VC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.73.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Visteon by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $181,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 88.7% during the second quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 7.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VC opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.24. Visteon has a one year low of $82.30 and a one year high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

