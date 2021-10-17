68,596 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Stem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Stem Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

