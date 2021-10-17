$77.52 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report $77.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the highest is $79.06 million. First Foundation reported sales of $75.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $289.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $295.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $371.18 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $376.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.44. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 27,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,324,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

