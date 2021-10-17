8PAY (8PAY) Tops One Day Volume of $961,763.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded up 11% against the dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $588,905.49 and approximately $961,763.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00067941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00071604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00104729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,374.29 or 1.00790113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.19 or 0.06193872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025561 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

