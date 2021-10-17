$91.69 Million in Sales Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will report $91.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.79 million. comScore posted sales of $87.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $367.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $367.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $385.74 million, with estimates ranging from $382.27 million to $389.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.37 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of SCOR opened at $3.68 on Friday. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Brent David Rosenthal purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Paul Livek purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,676 shares of company stock worth $215,755. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in comScore in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in comScore in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in comScore in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in comScore in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in comScore in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.