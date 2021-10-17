$965.10 Million in Sales Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will announce $965.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $969.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $960.90 million. Carter’s posted sales of $865.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

CRI opened at $98.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

