AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.83% of AAR worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,774 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,378,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AAR by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 82,893 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE AIR opened at $33.84 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Ross Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $156,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

