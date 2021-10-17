Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,538,418,000 after acquiring an additional 968,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,275,107,000 after acquiring an additional 641,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,985,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,548,722,000 after buying an additional 1,272,680 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.49. 6,012,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.55. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.52.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

