Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Short Interest Update

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NEVPF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.15. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769. Abliva AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $40.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

About Abliva AB (publ)

Abliva AB engages in the research and development of pharmaceuticals that protect mitochondria from death post acute traumatic injury. Its projects include KL1333 AND NV354. The company was founded by Eskil Elmer on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

