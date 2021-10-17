Abrams Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,090,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,787,000. Cantaloupe makes up about 0.6% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Abrams Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.94% of Cantaloupe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 198,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $754.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTLP. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

