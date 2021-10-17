Abrams Capital Management L.P. Has $321.27 Million Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,943,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543,869 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare accounts for approximately 7.1% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Abrams Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.49% of Change Healthcare worth $321,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 637,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 432,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,302,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 817,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 548,980 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 26,730 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHNG. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Shares of CHNG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. 887,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,647. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -121.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

