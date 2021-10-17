Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to announce sales of $14.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.37 billion. Accenture posted sales of $11.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $57.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.08 billion to $57.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $61.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.85 billion to $63.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Accenture stock opened at $341.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.38. The stock has a market cap of $216.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $345.52.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,762 shares of company stock worth $1,214,436. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

