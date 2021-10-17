Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,603 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Accolade worth $46,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,198,000 after acquiring an additional 110,104 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,620,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Accolade by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth $18,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACCD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Accolade stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.76. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

