AceD (ACED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $190,579.64

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. AceD has a market capitalization of $190,579.64 and $4,588.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AceD has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 540.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

