Achain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.01 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. Achain has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.77 or 0.00260642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00043364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00203311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00091756 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

