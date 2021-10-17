ACoconut (AC) Trading Up 9.6% This Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. ACoconut has a market cap of $615,679.14 and $74,897.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00043381 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 78.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

