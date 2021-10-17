Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ACFN opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Acorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

